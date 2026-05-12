Baltimore residents want more safety measures along busy Belair Road: "It's a mess"

Baltimore residents are calling for more safety measures on Belair Road following a three-vehicle crash that left six people injured last Saturday.

Police responded to the crash around 4:30 p.m. near Erdman Avenue. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash.

A video on social media showed a vehicle with its airbags deployed and one tire missing. The video also shows another car flipped upside down as people tried to rescue those trapped inside.

"It looks so terrible," said Gloria Anderson, who saw the video. "I thank God, because looking at that accident, they shouldn't be living."

Still, on Tuesday afternoon, the sidewalk near the intersection of Belair Road and Erdman Avenue had tires and other car parts, as glass was spread in the middle of the road.

"This is Belair Road," Anderson said. "This is the heart, and it's a mess."

What safety enhancements are needed?

Anderson walks along Belair Road almost every day with her sister, both fearing for their safety when crossing the street.

Speed cameras sit at this intersection, but neighbors don't think it's changing driving behaviors. They hope to see additional safety measures to protect pedestrians and drivers.

"Some more lights, stop signs," Anderson said. "Have traffic officers out."

Neighbor Brian Hill told CBS News Baltimore he is not surprised after seeing the aftermath of last weekend's crash on Belair Road.

"If anything, it surprised me that it took as long as it did, if you want me to tell the truth, the way that some of these people drive," Hill said. "That's my opinion."

Other neighbors said speeding is constant on the road.

"Drivers don't even want to stop for you," Jennifer Bond said.

"People be speeding up and down here like it's a race course," Hill said.