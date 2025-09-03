Baltimore residents have mixed opinions on possibility of National Guard deployment

Baltimore residents and business owners are sounding off after President Trump announced that he would deploy National Guard troops in hopes of deterring the city's crime.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now, Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Mr. Trump said. "We have a right to do it because I have an obligation to do it to protect this country, and that includes Baltimore."

Protection for Baltimore business owners

Terence Dickson, the owner of Terra Cafe at the corner of 25th and St Paul Streets, thinks the president's move to invoke the National Guard could reset Baltimore.

"A refreshing of everything," Dickson said. "Those National Guards coming here to support these police, to help these businesses."

Dickson said he's seen multiple break-ins at his shops and at other businesses in the area. He also said he and other people don't feel the city is safe.

"The overall safety and community comfort of Baltimore City is gone," Dickson said.

Despite city officials saying crime numbers are down, Dickson says it's important to look at how residents feel about living in the city.

"We don't want a handout," Dickson said. "We're looking for that hand up to lift us up so that we can handle our own business."

Baltimore residents discuss potential federal intervention

On Tuesday, WJZ spoke with Baltimore residents who were split on what should be done in the city.

Some said the city does not need federal law enforcement or troops, citing decreasing violent crime numbers. Other residents said they feel this is targeting minority communities.

"I think this is another version of the War on Drugs. I think everyone really knows that. The darker the berry, the bigger the target. I think we're seeing that right now," Baltimore resident Khalil Bishop said. "I think this just puts a lot of people in danger, because just their presence here will incite violence, which is unnecessary."

Other residents said the National Guard could bring a change of pace to the city, including one man who was a victim of a violent assault last year.

John Berardi was walking home from getting pizza on a Saturday night in November 2024 when he says he was beaten with a metal pole by three juveniles. The incident was caught on camera.

Berardi was left with significant, permanent damage in his eye. He says he feels left behind by Baltimore City, the state, and the police department, who he says have not made any arrests in his case and won't answer his calls.

The National Guard could bring more manpower, which he says could make people feel safer.

"You hear crime is down, crime is down. That's the storyline, but people aren't going outside after dark because they're afraid," Berardi said. "Homicides are down, but quality of life crimes are way up through the roof, and juvenile crime is terrible. It's definitely a change and something that actually deters crime, which we have none of today."

Baltimore community activist on Trump's order

Elijah Miles, the founder and chairman of the Tendea Family, an organization focused on community safety and violence prevention, said the president could focus his efforts elsewhere when it comes to crime reduction in Baltimore.

"Trump bringing the National Guard here wouldn't reset anything," said Miles. "It would just bring us back to where we were in 2004, 2005, where everybody was going to jail."

Miles said the federal government should focus their efforts on funding violence prevention and intervention organizations. He fears those troops will target Black and Brown communities.

"All it's going to do is see our nephews, our cousins, our brothers, that's still getting themselves together on the streets, getting locked up," Miles said. "That's all it's going to happen."

Miles said bringing troops to Baltimore won't decrease crime. He said he's already seeing steady change through the work of his organization and other nonprofits across the city.

Miles said he plans to organize protests and continue to uplift and support his community should troops set foot in Baltimore.

State, local pushback against the National Guard

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott say that violent crime is at its lowest in 50 years, their efforts are working, and they don't want the National Guard to intervene.

This week, the mayor said there has been a 29.5% drop in homicides and a 21% drop in nonfatal shootings compared to this time in 2024.

In August, the city recorded seven homicides, the lowest recorded total for the month, which is historically one of the deadliest of the year, according to data from the mayor's office.

As of September 1, Baltimore police have responded to 91 homicides and 218 nonfatal shootings in 2025. This is the fewest homicides that Baltimore has seen during the first eight months of the year in over 50 years, according to the mayor.

"There is a multitude of reasons that I am against this, and I will not authorize the Maryland National Guard to be utilized for this," Gov. Moore said.

"Let's be clear, one life is one too many, and our work isn't done," Mayor Scott added. "But we've already outlined the policies and practices that have the ability to support our work, and they don't include deploying the National Guard."