Baltimore residents express relief at capture of murder suspect Jason Billingsley

BALTIMORE -- Family and friends of Pava LaPere are relieved to hear the prime suspect in her death has been arrested.

Now, many people in the Baltimore area are breathing a little easier knowing that Jason Billingsley is behind bars.

LaPere, a local tech CEO, was found dead late Monday morning at her apartment building on West Franklin Street. Billingsley was named the prime suspect on Tuesday.

Billingsley was taken into custody at a train station in Bowie around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. He was captured by U.S. Marshals in collaboration with several local law enforcement agencies, according to Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

Tina Thompson went to LaPere's apartment building Thursday to pay her respects. She said she didn't know her, but still felt compelled to do it.

Flowers sit in front of Pava LaPere’s old apartment in Mount Vernon. Took this after a woman who didn’t know her stopped by to pay respects.



Hear how family, friends and the wider community are reacting to the arrest of the prime suspect in LaPere’s murder, starting at 5 @wjz pic.twitter.com/qRKcoXWyqN — Dennis Valera (@dennisreports) September 28, 2023

"It makes me sick to my stomach," Thompson said.

Thompson has been on edge ever since police announced that Billingsley was the prime suspect in LaPere's murder. After hearing he was arrested, she described feeling instant relief.

"I feel safer because I was afraid for myself and my daughters," Thompson said.

Thompson has two teenage daughters. One of them is 14 years old and the other is 17 years old. She also has a baby.

At a vigil celebrating LaPere Wednesday, her father, Frank LaPere, shared how grateful he and the rest of the LaPere family were to the people who had taken care of their loved one over the years.

"We thank you all for being here and for loving our daughter, taking care of her," Frank LaPere said. "We're going to take her away from Baltimore, but her presence will never leave here."

The family released a statement on Thursday thanking Baltimore Police for their work on the investigation into LaPere's death.

"Our efforts remain focused on remembering and celebrating Pava Marie," the family said in the statement.

Karina Mandell said she has known LaPere since 2018 and the two of them bonded over their desire to better their adoptive city.

She said Billingsley's arrest is only the beginning of getting justice for her friend.

"Knowing that this man is off the streets and not hurting somebody else is really, really a sense of closure," Mandell said. "We will all continue to be watching this story all the way through to the end."

Billingsley is facing first-degree murder, assault and a number of other charges not only in LaPere's death. He has also been connected to an arson investigation in West Baltimore.