Jason Billingsley arrested in connection with murder of Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

BALTIMORE -- Jason Billingsley, the man suspected in the murder of 26-year-old tech CEO Pava LaPere and an arson last week, was arrested overnight, Baltimore police said.

Citing U.S. Marshals, the Baltimore Banner reported Billingsley, a convicted felon and registered sex offender who was released last October, was taken into custody after 11 p.m. at a train station in Bowie.

Officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Monday to an apartment building on the 300 block of West Franklin Street for a call for service, where LaPere's body was found with signs of blunt-force trauma, police said.

Investigators said a missing persons call had been made a short time before the discovery.

LaPere founded EcoMap Technologies, a company that says it digitizes ecosystems with its proprietary technology.

Her work caught national attention, landing her on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list in the social impact category, as well as the Baltimore 40 Under 40 list.

Billingsley was also connected to an arson in West Baltimore last week, WJZ has learned. A man and woman were critically injured, and a 5-year-old child was also hospitalized, fire officials said.

"This individual will kill and he will rape," Acting Police Commission Richard Worley said late Tuesday. "He will do anything he can to cause harm. Please be aware of your surroundings."

According to court records, Billingsley at 18 pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009.

He was ultimately given two years of supervised probation but violated the terms and was convicted in a second-degree assault case in 2011, where he served a two-year prison sentence.

After being released, Billingsley was convicted of a rape attempt a mere three months later.

A judge handed down a 30-year sentence with an expected 2043 release date. However 16 years of the sentence was suspended, and he was given five years of supervised probation.

He was paroled in October 2022, according to State's Attorney Ivan Bates.

