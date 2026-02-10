Man sentenced to 30 years for murder of teen outside Baltimore hotel

A man was sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for the murder of 17-year-old Devron Tyner outside of a hotel at Baltimore's Inner Harbor in 2024.

Dejuan Cole is facing a life sentence, with all but 30 years suspended, after he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and use of a handgun in a crime of violence.

"Today's sentence holds this individual accountable for a devastating act of violence that took the life of Devron Tyner, a young man with so much potential and his entire future ahead of him," said Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates. "While no sentence can undo the pain inflicted on Devron's family, this outcome reflects our unwavering commitment to seeking justice on behalf of victims and standing beside their loved ones every step of the way."

Shooting outside Inner Harbor hotel

On April 1, 2024, police responded to the Renaissance Baltimore Harbor Place Hotel, in the 200 block of E. Pratt Street. Tyner was located motionless on the ground outside of the hotel with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Shock Trauma where he died.

Surveillance video helped identify Cole, who was seen in a light-colored sweatshirt shooting Tyner.

"We remain mindful that behind every case is a family carrying unimaginable grief, and our office will continue to pursue accountability with both determination and compassion," Bates said. "Devron's life mattered, and we hope this resolution provides a measure of closure as his family honors his memory."

Cole, then 19 years old, turned himself into police.