Suspect charged in fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy near Baltimore Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE -- A man has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy earlier this month, police said.

Devron Tyner was shot and killed in the 200 block of East Pratt Street on April 2, according to police.

Dejuan Cole, 19, of Pikesville, turned himself into police Thursday.

He was taken to the Central Booking Intake Facility, where he was charged with first degree murder.