Baltimore reaches record-tying heat at 104 degrees on Tuesday during hottest stretch in 75 years

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's temperatures have been scorching hot over the past three days, reaching triple digits.

But, the heat took another jump on Tuesday, hitting 104 degrees, which tied a record set on this date in 1988.

RECORD HIGH TIED AT BWI: We have reached 104° so far at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport tying the old record last set in 1988. #mdwx pic.twitter.com/di5mPcfw4M — Derek Beasley (@DerekBeasleyWX) July 16, 2024

This has been the hottest three-day stretch in Baltimore in 75 years.

Temperatures hit 101 degrees on Sunday, 102 on Monday and 104 on Wednesday, which all tied records for that particular date.

The last time heat exceeded 101 degrees for three straight days was August 26-28, 1948. It has never happened for four straight days.

According to the WJZ First Alert Weather Team, temperatures could climb back to 100 degrees on Wednesday.