Baltimore Ravens will get tune-up joint practice with Packers in Green Bay

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens will have a joint practice with the Green Bay Packers ahead of their third and final preseason game in Wisconsin.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday that the teams will practice one day to avoid the possible day two fights.

"It's great going against the other team, in terms of their starters, to see kind of where you are at," LaFleur said. "It gives you a great gauge and it breaks up the monotony of camp. I've always embraced those opportunities to go against other teams."

The Ravens finish the preseason at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 24 at Lambeau Field.

The Ravens were involved in a skirmish during the first day of their joint practices with the Washington Commanders last year in Owings Mills.

Baltimore hosts the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons for the first two games of the preseason before wrapping up in Green Bay.

The Ravens open the season on Thursday, Sept. 5 at the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens (13-4) won the AFC North last season and made it to the AFC Championship Game before losing to the Chiefs, 17-10.

We all know how it cam go on day two. Sometimes it becamse a wrestling match or an MMA fight. We are trying to avoid that at all costs and just get in good, quality work.

hey'll do just one practice with each team perhaps to avoid the day 2 fights that tend to break out.

And when the ravens go to green bay for a preseason game.. The trip will also include a joint practice with the packers.. That's according to green bay head coach

matt lefleur. He said there will be one day of practice with the ravens prior to the game on august 24th at lambeau field.