Ravens, Commanders skirmish during first day of joint practices: 'There is a lot of pride'

OWINGS MILLS -- The first day of joint practices between the Ravens and Commanders got heated, with a few players losing their cool.

The two teams competing all day had what head coach John Harbaugh called "dustups."

Harbaugh was happy with how it was quickly resolved and the overall work through the practice.

"Joint practices are a challenge, always, obviously, because you've got two teams out here, and there is a lot of pride," Harbaugh said. "I thought it was a really good practice. We had a couple of dust-ups, which you don't want to see, but it's not really unexpected. I thought they got handled pretty quickly."

At one point in the practice, Ravens' Tylan Wallace and Commanders' Emmanuel Forbes were tangled up after a play and threw what appeared to be punches.

Then, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews was seen slamming Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson to the ground leading to another scuffle.

But Andrews said, with the Commanders in town, he knew play would be competitive.

"It's amazing to have the Washington [Commanders] out here and being competitive and be able to practice against these guys," Andrews said. "We want to be competitive and play inside the rules, and I thought today was a good day. Obviously, [there was] a lot of competitiveness, a lot of chippiness, but [I have] a lot of respect for the organization and what they stand for."

For quarterback Lamar Jackson, today was a day to get to work in the new offensive with his new weapons and he was excited to face someone other than his own defense.

"I'd rather go against someone else [other] than my teammates, but I feel like iron sharpens iron", Jackson said. "We have one of the best defenses in the league, and it prepared us for today."

Plenty of Super Bowl champions in attendance including Ravens Super Bowl champions and WJZ analysts Qadry Ismail and Torrey Smith taking in day one. As well as a couple Washington football legends, Super Bowl XXVI champion Brian Mitchell and 3-time Super Bowl winning head coach Joe Gibbs.

The two teams will be back on the practice field tomorrow morning at 9:30am to conclude their joint practices before squaring off in preseason game number two on Monday night.