Ravens tight end hopes for a happy homecoming in Arizona on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- Linebacker Roquan Smith returned to practice today after missing yesterday's workout due to a shoulder injury.

Smith is the team's top tackler and defensive leader. He says he is sure he will be playing with the team on Sunday.

Sunday's game is a homecoming for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, an Arizona native who grew up in Scottsdale. That's where he was a star in both football and basketball at Desert Mountain High School.

It will be his first time back to his hometown as a pro.

"Just the fact that last time I played in Arizona was in high school where I started my career, where my family is, where I grew up. I'm excited about that opportunity, and I'm excited to get out there," Andrews said. "It's going to be fun for me."

Andrews said he is thankful for the opportunity to show what he brings to the game of football in his home state.

"I'm going to have my friends and family there to be able to watch me," he said. "It's not every day that I get to play [in] my home state and have people that haven't watched me in a long time get to go. I want to wear that with pride. It's going to be an emotional game for me. I'm excited about that and [will] use that for my motivation."