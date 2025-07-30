Baltimore Ravens TE Charlie Kolar looking to step up with Isaiah Likely injured

Baltimore Ravens' Isaiah Likely to miss several weeks with small foot fracture

With Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely out for several weeks with a fracture in his foot, Charlie Kolar is preparing for his opportunity.

Kolar, a 2022 fourth-round draft pick by the Ravens out of Iowa State, hasn't had very many chances, playing behind Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and Likely, who is an emerging playmaker.

in his professional football career, he has 20 receptions for 267 yards and two touchdowns. He had 313 receiving yards and a score in 2024.

Kolar has primarily been used on special teams and as an extra blocker.

"I want to keep expanding on my role, keep playing better, the snaps I'm giving, and keep earning more," Kolar said on Wednesday, "We talked about earned confidence of seeing yourself do it."

Looking for his opportunity

Kolar said that he's ready to step up and build a connection with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

He will likely get his opportunities during the preseason, which begins at home on August 7 in Baltimore. The Ravens will also have a joint practice with the Indianapolis Colts on August 5.

"It's good to have that film, and you can continue [to grow], but it's so important to, the only thing that matters is the next play," Kolar said. "And so, it's important to look back, learn from it and take that confidence into the next year, but still keep getting better."

Before Likely got injured in practice on Tuesday, Kolar was listed as third on the tight end depth chart, ahead of Zaire Mitchell-Paden.

Isaiah Likely's injury impact

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said on Wednesday that Isaiah Likely will have surgery on his foot and he will miss multiple weeks.

The season opener isn't until Sept. 7 in Buffalo, and there is a chance that Likely could return early in the season.

"He's going to have surgery," Harbaugh said. "I think the timeline I saw actually was accurate, on the timeline that was reported. So we've got a shot to get him back there right away, early. We'll see."

Harbaugh added, "It was early in camp, and it's not one of those major-type of deals. But it's something. It's multiple weeks."

Likely, heading into his fourth season in Baltimore out of Coastal Carolina, caught 42 passes for 477 yards with six touchdowns last season.

Tight end Mark Andrews caught 11 touchdown passes in 2024.