Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely to miss time after rolling ankle in practice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely will miss some time after rolling his ankle in training camp practice on Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh said more information on the injury should be relayed to the coaching staff on Wednesday, but he expects Likely to be out for at least a few weeks.

"He rolled his ankle, his foot area, so we will get an MRI tomorrow to see what exactly needs to be done, but it will probably be a few weeks," Harbaugh said. "It's good that it's this early in camp."

Likely's Baltimore career

Likely, heading into his fourth season in Baltimore out of Coastal Carolina, caught 42 passes for 477 yards with six touchdowns last season.

He caught a touchdown pass in the final two minutes of the Ravens' AFC Divisional playoff game, which got Baltimore within 27-25. They lost after tight end Mark Andrews dropped the two-point conversion.

High hopes for Isaiah Likely

In three seasons, Likely has 108 receptions for 1,261 yards and 14 touchdowns, but his contributions have grown each year since he joined the team.

The Ravens are expecting a big season from Likely, who is part of the tight end room with Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar. Andrews, a three-time Pro Bowl performer, had 11 touchdown grabs in 2024.

Since being drafted by Baltimore in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, Andrews has 436 catches for 5,530 yards and 51 touchdowns. However, he doesn't have a touchdown in eight career playoff games.

2025 season close to its start

The Baltimore Ravens won the AFC North in 2024 with a 12-5 record.

They open the preseason at home against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Baltimore kicks off the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7 against the Buffalo Bills. Its home opener is against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 14.