Baltimore Ravens legend Terrell Suggs passed up for Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs talks with WJZ's Rick Ritter about induction into Ring of Honor

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs talks with WJZ's Rick Ritter about induction into Ring of Honor

Ravens legend Terrell Suggs talks with WJZ's Rick Ritter about induction into Ring of Honor

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Ravens legends Terrell Suggs and Marshal Yanda will have to wait another year to be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2025 -- which includes Jared Allen, Eric Allen, Antonio Gates and Sterling Sharpe -- was announced during Thursday's NFL Honors Awards show.

The Ravens currently have six former players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson and Shannon Sharpe.

Suggs, in his first year of hall of fame eligibility, played for the Ravens from 2003 until 2018. He is eighth all-time in NFL history with 139 sacks. He also registered 886 career tackles, 39 forced fumbles and 15 fumble recoveries

The long-time outside linebacker and defensive end started his career in 2003 after he was drafted by the Ravens 10th overall out of Arizona State.

Suggs won two Super Bowls, including in 2012 with the Ravens, in their 34-31 win over the San Francisco 49ers in New Orleans.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011, and owns the NFL record with 202 career tackles for loss.

Suggs was inducted into the Baltimore Ravens Ring of Honor in October 2023. Before that, he spoke exclusively with WJZ anchor Rick Ritter about his career accomplishments.

Yanda was named to eight Pro Bowls and was on the Ravens' 2012 Super Bowl championship team.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio, on August 2, 2025.