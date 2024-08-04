Baltimore Ravens legends Terrell Suggs, Marshal Yanda first-time eligible for 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

Ravens, AFC North to be documented on mid-season "Hard Knocks"

BALTIMORE -- Two Baltimore Ravens legends will be first-time eligible next year for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and outside linebacker Terrell Suggs could get their yellow jackets as early as 2025.

The Ravens currently have six former players inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Jonathan Ogden, Deion Sanders, Rod Woodson and Shannon Sharpe.

First-time eligibles for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025 include:



🏈Eli Manning

🏈Terrell Suggs

🏈Marshawn Lynch

🏈Earl Thomas

🏈Aqib Talib

🏈Adam Vinatieri

🏈Luke Kuechly

🏈Marshal Yanda pic.twitter.com/Jo09t55ZNp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 3, 2024

Suggs, enshrined in the Ravens Ring of Honor last October, played in Baltimore from 2003 until 2018, and helped the Ravens win the 2012 NFL championship.

He was a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler and the 2011 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Suggs is eighth all-time with 139 sacks.

Yanda, who joined the Ravens Ring of Honor in 2022, played in Baltimore from 2007 to 2019. He was also a member of the Ravens' 2012 championship team.

Yanda was an eight-time Pro Bowl performer who was named to the NFL 2010s All-decade Team.

First-time eligible for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame include Eli Manning; Marshawn Lynch, Earl Thomas, Aquib Talib, Adam Vinatieri and Luke Kuechly.

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony was held on Saturday in Canton, Ohio.