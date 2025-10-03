Baltimore Ravens Super Bowl champion Arthur Jones III dies at 39

Former Baltimore Ravens defensive end Arthur Willis Jones III has died, according to a post from the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones, 39, played for the Baltimore Ravens during their Super Bowl run in 2012, when they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 34-31.

During the 2012 season, Jones accumulated 4.5 sacks, 47 total tackles, including 20 assisted tackles, and 1 forced fumble.

"Arthur's presence was a gift to everyone he encountered. His big, bright smile, infectious energy, and eternal positivity created a presence that continuously uplifted others. He was kind, courteous, and enthusiastic -- always displaying love for family, teammates, and friends. We send our deepest condolences to the Jones family and all who loved Arthur," Baltimore Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta said in the statement.

The team did not specify the circumstances of Jones' death.