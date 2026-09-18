Baltimore businesses hoping to win big with Ravens and Orioles in town for back-to-back home games

With all the birds in the nest this weekend, thousands of Ravens and Orioles fans are expected to soar into downtown Baltimore, which means a big boost for local businesses.

Coming off a commanding win against the Colts, the Ravens will host the New Orleans Saints at 1 p.m. Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Just hours later, the Orioles will continue their homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers, with first pitch scheduled for 7:20 p.m.

This marks the first time both teams will host regular-season home games on the same day, meaning thousands of fans will be in Baltimore's entertainment districts before and after the games.

Federal Hill businesses looking forward to "holiday season"

Local businesses have circled this Sunday on the calendar, because football is back in Baltimore. The NFL season brings with it big bucks for local bars and restaurants.

"This is the start of what we are thinking is the holiday season," Monesha Phillips-Johnson, president of the Federal Hill Business Association, told WJZ. "Lots of foot traffic for all of our businesses. Hopefully, they'll be full."

"It's a pretty significant boost, especially the first game. It gets people really, really excited, and people want to come out," said Joey Vanoni, owner of Pizza Di Joey in Federal Hill. "This is something we get teed up for days and weeks in advance, just to make sure we're ready to go on game day."

With the increase in foot traffic, the Baltimore Police Department said officers will be out at both stadiums, as well as in entertainment zones.

"We want to make sure that we have officers present there, so that people can continue to enjoy themselves without some of the complications they may get unenjoyable," Col. Ryan Lee, Baltimore City Police Chief of Patrol, said.

The department's Entertainment District Unit will help monitor traffic patterns, as well as make sure people participate in pregame and postgame festivities safely.

After increased enforcement over the summer, businesses say they want more done to crack down on open containers and disorderly behavior after games.

"We've been pleading with the city for months now to address this issue. We need people not drinking in the streets, but coming into establishments and purchasing food and purchasing beverages legally," Vanoni added.

City rooting for successful seasons

The Flock and Birdland are gearing up for the big weekend ahead, as season expectations soar to new heights.

"It's Super Bowl or bust. We're going all out. I think Lamar wants it. He wants it real bad. A lot of them want it real bad," Nico Flores and Veronica Maxwell, of Baltimore City, said.

When both the purple and orange win, it is a victory for the hundreds of Baltimore businesses.

"We want the Ravens to be successful. It's great for the team. It's great for the community. It's great for the whole city," added Vanoni.

If you are heading to the Ravens game, BPD warns drivers to prepare for increased traffic on the roads. Make sure you leave early to get to the games on time.

The theme for this week's game is "White Noise," featuring the team's new white jersey and purple helmet combination. Fans are encouraged to wear white to The Bank. There will also be a new pregame show called "The Uprising."

WJZ-TV will be the home of Ravens coverage. Purple Pregame streams on the CBS News app starting at 11 a.m. and live on WJZ at 11:30 a.m., followed by kickoff at 1 p.m.