Ravens fans "disappointed" after losing Lot H tailgating spots due to Orioles game

A frustrated flock of Ravens fans will have to park elsewhere Sunday, as downtown Baltimore prepares to host two major sporting events.

Sunday marks the first time the Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles will host regular-season games on the same day. The Ravens play first at 1 p.m. against the New Orleans Saints, while the Orioles' first pitch is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Because the stadiums share parking lots, some Ravens fans are being forced out of their normal tailgating spots.

The events are also expected to wreak havoc on the roads, causing additional traffic backups. For game day information, visit this website.

Ravens fans' frustrations

Parking problems will be abundant Sunday for some fans. Several Ravens fans found out earlier this week that they could no longer park in their normal spots after the team changed their parking assignments.

In an email to fans, the Ravens said the change is for this game only and is needed to accommodate operational needs at both M&T Bank Stadium and Camden Yards.

"Highly disappointed because we'd all made plans already, so now we have to scramble, figure things out. Who's going to park where? You gotta truck all over downtown Baltimore now to get to the tailgate," Suzanne Reamer, co-owner of Salerno's Restaurant in Eldersburg, told WJZ.

In a statement to WJZ, the Ravens said a small number of fans who park in Lot H were moved to make room for Orioles staff.

Kevin Honchar has been parking in Lot H since the stadium opened in 1998. He said his parking pass was changed to the parking garage at Horseshoe Casino, which does not allow tailgating.

Honchar said he has been looking forward to Sunday's game since Ravens kicker Tyler Loop missed a field goal that handed the Ravens a loss to end the 2025 regular season.

"This isn't a surprise," Honchar said. "They didn't want the kickback from the fans."

For the last 15 years, Salerno's Restaurant has hosted a 50-person tailgate for every Ravens home game for family, friends, business associates and customers. This week, the restaurant has only one parking pass for Lot H, compared with its usual four.

The restaurant was prepared for the busy roads but not for having to change its plans at the last minute.

"It's going to be busy. People coming in to see the Orioles. People leaving," Reamer said. "[There was] no mention at that point of, hey, some of you might not be able to park where you usually do."

The last time there was a scheduling conflict between the teams was in 2013, when the defending Super Bowl-winning Ravens had to start their season on the road instead of hosting the first game of the season, which is traditional for the reigning Super Bowl champion. The Orioles did not move their schedule, forcing the Ravens to open the season on the road.

In a statement to WJZ, the Ravens apologized for the inconvenience and said impacted fans received a parking refund for the game, along with a $100 food and beverage voucher.

However, fans told WJZ that the compensation does not make up for losing the experience of tailgating with friends they have grown accustomed to celebrating with at each home game.

"It's not about the money. We don't want the money. We'd rather have the spot," Honchar said. "We don't need the food. We have our own food. We'd rather have the spot."

Fans say the team should have offered the arrangement to fans on a voluntary basis months ago, giving tailgaters the option to keep their regular spots.

"It's just a disappointment and letdown when you can't do things the same way you've always done them. It's ritualistic," Reamer said. "There's a little cloud over it."

In a statement, the Maryland Stadium Authority called Sunday "historic for Baltimore sports" and said it is closely collaborating with its partners to manage traffic, parking, safety and access for both teams.

Honchar said he believes the changes are coming at the expense of longtime Ravens fans.

"The Maryland Stadium Authority doesn't care about us as fans, and they're moving us because they need the parking spots for the Orioles employees. Well, if you don't have fans, you don't need employees. So how many times are you going to kick the fans?" Honchar said.