Heavy traffic expected in Baltimore for back-to-back Ravens-Orioles games Sunday. Here's what to know.

Officials in Baltimore are warning people heavy traffic is expected in the downtown area on Sunday when there will be back-to-back Ravens and Orioles games.

The Ravens home opener against the New Orleans Saints is at 1 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium, followed by an Orioles home game against the Milwaukee Brewers scheduled for 7:20 p.m. at Camden Yards.

With the two events drawing large crowds, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising residents, commuters, visitors and fans to prepare for various traffic impacts.

In a statement, the DOT said motorists should expect heavy traffic, limited parking, road closures, increased pedestrian activity and temporary traffic pattern changes throughout the day and evening.

Officials urged drivers to download the Waze app for the most up-to-date, live detour navigation.

Plan in advance and allow extra time

"DOT strongly encourages anyone traveling downtown to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and utilize public transportation whenever possible, including the MTA MARC Train, Light Rail, Metro Subway, local bus routes, and Baltimore's free Charm City Circulator," the statement said.

"Riders can visit mta.maryland.gov for information on MTA routes, schedules, service updates, and trip planning; use the Transit app for real-time transit information and trip planning; and use the CharmPass app to purchase and display MTA fares," it added.

Officials said that because traffic for the two games will overlap, Ravens game-related road closures will begin at around 8:00 a.m., with Orioles game-related closures beginning at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Preps for Ravens game

In preparation for the Ravens game, the following road and lane closures are set to be implemented until approximately 6:30 p.m. Some closures might be lifted earlier to accommodate incoming Orioles traffic.

The northbound Russell Street Service Drive alongside M&T Bank Stadium will be closed between West and Hamburg Streets prior to and during the Ravens game.

The Hamburg Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Leadenhall and Paca Streets for event ingress. Once the game begins, the closure will be removed until shortly before the end of the event.

The Ostend Street Bridge will be temporarily closed between Sharp and Warner Streets for game ingress. Once the game begins, the closure will be removed until shortly before the end of the event.

A special traffic pattern will be temporarily implemented along Warner Street between the Ostend Street Bridge and Stockholm Street for game ingress and railroad crossings.

Special traffic patterns will be implemented along Warner Street, Alluvion Street, Worcester Street, and Bayard Street for game egress.

Hamburg Street will be closed between Hanover and Charles Streets near the end of the game.

Southbound travel will not be permitted along Hanover Street between Henrietta and Hamburg Streets near the end of the game. Traffic will be diverted onto Henrietta Street for eastbound or westbound travel.

Due to ongoing construction, Warner Street is closed between Worcester and West Ostend streets. A one-way ingress lane traveling northbound and a one-way egress lane traveling southbound will be established on Warner Street, along with a designated pedestrian walkway.

Preps for Orioles game

In preparation for the Orioles game, the following road and lane closures will be put into place until 11:00 p.m. These closures will overlap with some Ravens-related traffic restrictions:

Hamburg Street will be closed from Leadenhall to Paca Streets.

The northbound service lane adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium will be closed.

Camden Street will be closed from Paca to Howard Streets.

"Fans driving to the stadiums should plan their travel and parking arrangements in advance," the statement said. "Motorists without an official stadium parking pass are strongly encouraged to use commercial garages and surface lots north of the stadium complex and avoid parking in surrounding residential neighborhoods."

Officials said that all posted parking restrictions and Residential Permit Parking (RPP) regulations will be strictly enforced.

"Drivers should remain alert for increased pedestrian activity, obey all temporary traffic controls and parking restrictions, and follow the directions of Transportation Enforcement Officers and public safety personnel," the statement added.