New safety measures roll out in Federal Hill

Federal Hill visitors and residents can expect tighter security after the city updated its guidelines to ensure a safer nightlife experience.

Road closures and a curfew for children took effect on Friday night, nearly two weeks after the city expanded its security measures in Fells Point.

City officials say no open containers will be allowed; you must buy a drink and consume it at the place you bought it, and if you are under 17-years-old, you must be with an adult at least 25 years old with a valid ID.

In addition, children 13 years old or younger cannot be out unaccompanied starting at 9 p.m., and curfew begins at 11 p.m. for teens ages 14 to 16-years-old.

Throughout the weekend from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., parking is restricted on Charles Street between Hamburg and Cross Streets.

Parking is also prohibited on Cross Street between Light Street and Charles Street.

"We are about solutions at this point, and we welcome the solutions that's going to make Federal Hill better because currently businesses here in Federal Hill are seeing a downturn," Mo Phillips, Federal Hill Business Association President, said.

City officials say they are committed to keeping both Federal Hill and Fells Point safe and welcoming for residents, visitors, and businesses.