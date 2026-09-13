Baltimore Ravens start season with dominating 41-23 win over Indianapolis Colts

Derrick Henry ran for 144 yards and three touchdowns as the Baltimore Ravens opened the 2026 season with a dominating 41-23 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson passed for 324 yards and a touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, who caught five passes for 150 yards. Jackson also scored a rushing touchdown.

The Ravens improved to 13-6 in openers since 2008 and have topped the 20-point mark in their last 10, the league's longest active streak.

The Ravens built a 31-13 lead at halftime after Tyler Loop drilled a 57-yard field goal.

Colts' Jonathan Taylor, who scored two touchdowns, gave Indianapolis an early 6-0 lead. But Baltimore scored four touchdowns in a row for a commanding lead -- a touchdown run by Jackson, two rushing touchdowns by Henry, and a 54-yard touchdown catch by Flowers.

Henry scored his third rushing touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Henry has 125 career rushing TDs, two more than Hall of Famer Marcus Allen.

Flowers did not play in the second half because of a hamstring injury.

The Ravens' defense forced two turnovers -- a fumble recovery by Marlon Humphrey and an interception by Roquan Smith.

Indy lost its 11th opener in 13 years. Daniel Jones was 19 of 31 for 166 yards with a TD and an interception in his first game since tearing his right Achilles tendon in December. Jonathan Taylor ran 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He also lost a fumble.

Injuries

Ravens: Flowers was ruled out during the third quarter, and it wasn't the only big hit to the receiving corps. Ja'Kobi Lane injured a wrist and did not return. CB Marlon Humphrey left briefly in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a right leg injury. CB T.J. Tampa Jr. did not return after hurting his knee in the first quarter.

Colts: Indy appeared to avoid any significant injuries.

Up next

Ravens: Host New Orleans next Sunday.

Colts: At Kansas City next Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this story