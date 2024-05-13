Baltimore Ravens to face Kansas City Chiefs in 2024 NFL season opener

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens will get a rematch of the AFC Championship game when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in the first game of the 2024 NFL season.

Lamar vs. Mahomes to kick off the 2024 season. 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/IY8EaV0M6V — NFL (@NFL) May 13, 2024

While the full NFL schedule is expected to be released Wednesday, the iconic rematch is sure to be a notable moment for Ravens and Chiefs fans alike.

Once again, fans will get to see two-time MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson face Patrick Mahomes, who's currently 4-1 against Jackson in his career.

Baltimore returns to the rivalry with some new additions to the team, including running back Derrick Henry, who joins the Ravens after eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

Henry, a four-time Pro Bowler, rushed for 1,000 yards in five of his previous six seasons, including last year when he ranked second in the league with 1,167 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns.

The 2023 AFC Championship game was the most watched AFC Championship game ever, according to the NFL.

More than 55 million people watched the game on television, with viewership peaking at 64 million.