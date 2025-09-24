Baltimore Ravens' Madubuike ruled out for Kansas City game; Harbaugh "concerned" about injury

Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Nnamdi Madubuike will miss another game this week, and coach John Harbaugh admitted he's "concerned" about the two-time Pro Bowler's injury.

Madubuike was out Monday night with a neck injury, and the Ravens lost 38-30 to a Detroit team that rushed for 224 yards. Now Harbaugh has wasted no time ruling the 27-year-old lineman out for this weekend's matchup at Kansas City.

"I would say I am concerned about it, but I'm not really in a position to comment on it right now — haven't been given the OK to comment on it at this point," Harbaugh said. "He's not going to play this week, I can tell you that. We're going to have to see going forward, when they know what they need to know."

Filling the void of Madubuike's production

The 27-year-old Madubuike is in the second year of a four-year contract extension. He's had 30 sacks in five-plus seasons, and his absence against the Lions — along with Kyle Van Noy's hamstring injury — left Baltimore with a very limited pass rush. The Ravens had a 57-game sack streak snapped.

If Madubuike's injury keeps him out long term, Baltimore may be in a position where it needs to trade for help on the interior defensive line. The Ravens signed defensive tackles Taven Bryan and Josh Tupou to the practice squad Wednesday.