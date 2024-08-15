Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker ready to "come back with three points" every time out

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Ravens' Justin Tucker made just one of five field goal attempts last season, which is not like the NFL's most accurate kicker.

This training camp, he's out to prove that he's still got it.

That was evident in practice this week when he blasted a 68-yard field goal. His career long is 66 in 2021 against the Detroit Lions.

But Tucker, entering his 13th season with the Ravens, knows that success comes from work.

"I think when any player in any sport starts thinking that they are really sweet, as the old adage goes, 'pride comes before the fall,'" Tucker said. "I think what we do on a day-to-day basis is we come out here and try to make one kick at a time. We try to do our best with each rep that we get."

Tucker made 32-of-37 field goals last season. Four of those misses were from 50-plus and the other was from 40-plus. He has a career 90.2 field goal percentage.

The seven-time Pro Bowl performer from Texas is undoubtedly ready for each opportunity he gets.

"I just plan on being ready to go and ready to put the ball through the uprights, any place, any time," Tucker said. "Whenever Harbs sends me out there, it's for a reason. It's to come back with three points.

And when it comes time to give the Ravens some points, Tucker is confident, but not overly cocky.

"It's about making the next kick and just being consistent," Tucker said. "When somebody is considered at the top or at the pinnacle of their craft, the ones that are able to sustain that level of heightened success never talk about themselves."

Adjusting to new kickoff rules

For the first time in his long career, Tucker is learning a new kickoff rule.

He no longer can blast the ball out of the end zone for a touchback at the 25-yard line.

The kicker stands alone at the 35-yard line while his teammates will be at the opposing 40-yard line. No one can move on the kicking team until the ball is caught or hits the ground.

There is a landing zone, between the 20 and the goal line, and any kick that falls short of the landing zone, the ball will be spotted at the return team's 40-yard line.

Any kick that hits in the landing zone must be returned. Any kick that hits in the landing zone and then goes into the end zone must be returned or downed by the receiving team, and if downed, then a touchback will be to the 20-yard line.

Kick hits in the end zone, stays inbounds, must be returned or downed, and if downed, then it's touchback to the 30-yard line.

Any kick that goes out of the back of the end zone (in the air or bounces) is a touchback to the 30-yard line.

"It has definitely been an adjustment," Tucker said. "I've kind of always said that a lot of times people compare kicking a football to a golf swing, and the one caveat that I would add is that I only use one club. I only use a driver. A golfer has got to have a drive, got to have an approach shot, bunker shot and the ability to putt, he's got to have all of those things."

"Now, I am opening up the bag and we have to have a lot more clubs to pick from," Tucker added. "It's about being deliberate with where I place the ball. Instead of smashing every single ball as hard as I can, I just have to mentally lock in and place the ball with that much more intention."