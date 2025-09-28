Baltimore Ravens lose five starters to injury in 37-20 loss to Kansas City Chiefs

Can the Baltimore Ravens defense bounce back vs Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs? | Purple Playbook

The Baltimore Ravens were roughed up Sunday afternoon, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, 37-20, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and cornerback Nate Wiggins left the game early with injuries.

Meanwhile, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed for 270 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. Former Ravens first-round wide receiver Hollywood Brown caught one of those touchdown passes.

Jackson passed for 147 touchdowns, with a touchdown and an interception, and ran for 48 yards. Running back Derrick Henry was held to 50 yards or less for the third time in four games.

Henry gained 42 yards on eight carries.

Chiefs open up big first-half lead

Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chiefs to a 20-10 lead at halftime.

He completed touchdown passes to Isiah Pacheco and Juju Smith-Schuster. Kicker Harrison Butker made a pair of first-half field goals.

The Ravens scored first on their opening drive, capped off by a touchdown reception from Justice Hill. After that, Kansas City scored the next 20 points.

Tyler Loop kicked a field goal for the Ravens just before halftime.

Up next

The Baltimore Ravens (1-3) play host to the Houston Texans (1-3) on Sunday, Oct. 5, at M&T Bank Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) play at the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, Oct.6.