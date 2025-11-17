Baltimore Ravens came up with a creative solution in short yardage in win over Browns

On the day Mark Andrews became Baltimore's career leader in yards receiving, it was a rare running play by the star tight end that was decisive.

Andrews' 35-yard touchdown run on what was essentially a fake tush push lifted the Ravens to a 23-16 win over Cleveland on Sunday. It was the second straight week Baltimore showed some extra creativity from that type of formation in an effort to jump-start an offense that has struggled in short-yardage situations.

The Ravens (5-5) have followed a four-game losing streak with a four-game winning streak, but their trips to Minnesota and Cleveland the past two weekends have not been easy. Defensive coordinators Brian Flores and Jim Schwartz made it tough on Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's offense, and two interceptions off unlucky deflections gave the Browns a chance to pull off an upset.

Baltimore's red zone woes continued Sunday, when the Ravens settled for field goals in two goal-to-go situations. Then on fourth-and-1 from the 35 and the game tied at 16, Baltimore appeared ready to run its version of the tush push, in which Andrews takes the snap under center and tries a sneak.

But against the Vikings, the Ravens employed a different version, with Andrews taking the snap and pitching back to Jackson, who ran to the outside for a first down. Then, against Cleveland, Andrews took the snap and slipped out to the right with the ball, while Jackson and Derrick Henry went left. Tight end Charlie Kolar sealed one man inside before blocking another, and fullback Patrick Ricard took care of the only free defender on the outside.

Andrews went to the end zone untouched.

"You have to have a counter punch," coach John Harbaugh said Monday. "Those two plays have been in the hopper for a few weeks — maybe a month, maybe a little more."

What's working

Baltimore's defense was ruthless after Shedeur Sanders entered the game to make his NFL debut following quarterback Dillon Gabriel's concussion. The Browns didn't score in the second half with Sanders at QB, hardly moving the ball at all until their final drive made it to the Baltimore 25 before stalling.

Safety Kyle Hamilton was impressive as usual, playing a particularly big role in Baltimore's pass rush.

"He was just impactful," Harbaugh said. "He always is, but he was super impactful the whole game, pretty much in every way you can be impactful."

What needs work

It was another rough day for the offensive line, which was inconsistent in the running game and allowed four sacks by Cleveland star Myles Garrett.

The Ravens have stuck with their five starters on the line, and it doesn't sound like that will change.

"We're putting the best five players out there, and they're playing pretty darn good," Harbaugh said. "Can they play better? Sure. And you evaluate it, play by play. Every single position you evaluate it, play for play. And some plays are great, some plays are good, some plays need to be better, and we want them to be better, and you try to improve on them."

Stock up

CB Chidobe Awuzie. Even with cornerback Marlon Humphrey (finger) out, the Ravens played well in the secondary and Awuzie made another solid contribution.

Harbaugh said he told general manager Eric DeCosta that Awuzie might be his most underrated signing from last offseason.

Stock down

Rookie LaJohntay Wester muffed a punt that gave Cleveland the ball at the Baltimore 6, and Jake Hummel jumped offsides on a punt, giving the Browns a first down.

Cleveland only managed a field goal in both cases, but these were examples of players on special teams trying to do too much — which was the last thing Baltimore needed in this particular game.

Injuries

Harbaugh said cornerback Keyon Martin had to stay in Cleveland and underwent testing because of a chest injury.

"All came out negative — in a good way," Harbaugh said. "He's back now. So, we'll see how that kind of progresses in the next 24 hours."

Key number

1 — Andrews surpassed Derrick Mason's franchise record of 5,777 yards receiving. He's now up to 5,806 yards.

Next steps

After three straight games on the road, the Ravens return home to face the New York Jets on Sunday. That's the start of a three-game homestand.