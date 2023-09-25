Baltimore Ravens donate CPR kits to Baltimore County Library System

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens are teaming up with the Baltimore County Fire Department and the American Heart Association to provide 30 CPR Kits to the Baltimore County Public Library System.

The kits, donated by the Ravens, will provide CPR training instructions and resources to equip local residents with the tools needed to learn this life-saving education.

"Some people might think you don't care because you are a football player but just being there being hands-on showing that you really care about the community it goes a long way," Ravens safety Geno Stone said.

Stone has a personal relationship with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who experienced cardiac arrest during the Bills-Bengals game on Jan. 2, 2023.

"Just seeing that situation that happened on Monday Night Football is awareness that everyone should be CPR certified," Stone said.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States.

The American Heart Association advocates hands-on CPR because anyone can learn, perform and jump into action, even if they aren't certified.

Each kit is equipped with a mannequin, and training videos.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski emphasizes the importance of making these resources accessible to everyone.

"It's very convenient you can do it on your own time," he said. "it's easy to learn. We would encourage folks to take advantage of the opportunity to learn CPR because you never know whose life you could save."

The kits will be available for Baltimore County residents to check out through its Library of Things collection.

To reserve your CPR training kit click here.