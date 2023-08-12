Baltimore Ravens: Backup quarterback competition starts Saturday night

BALTIMORE -- This much fans know for sure about Saturday's game: they won't be seeing Lamar Jackson play.

The starting quarterback will watch from the sidelines with the rest of the Ravens' frontline players.

These exhibition games are increasingly viewed by teams as injury opportunities, and the risk associated with playing in a game that doesn't count isn't worth the reward.

But the games do matter for the backup players, and the Ravens have a trio of quarterbacks vying to fill the depth chart behind Lamar Jackson.

Tyler Huntly has been that guy for the past three seasons.

Anthony Brown is in camp, too. As a rookie last year, he got to start a game as a third-stringer when Jackson and Huntley were both hurt.

Also, there's the ultimate journeyman: 37-year-old Josh Johnson who has 15 years of pro football with at least 10 different organizations in three different leagues.

Backup quarterback is an important position, and the Ravens know that from firsthand experience. Jackson missed five games in each of the past two seasons.

"I think the games will go a long way of deciding that pecking order there," head coach John Harbaugh said. "I would say this, all of those guys have shown that they're capable of being that guy. All of the three quarterbacks after Lamar [Jackson] have proven that they are capable of being the backup quarterback here and doing a great job. Now, we just have to see who separates."

The Ravens will play the Eagles downtown on Saturday night.

More competition is headed their way, too. Next week, the Ravens will welcome the Washington Commanders to Owings Mills for two days of joint practices.