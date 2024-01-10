Baltimore Ravens 'antsy' to get playoff run started

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Ravens returned to the field practice on Wednesday in preparation for the playoffs.

They don't play until the AFC Divisional Round until either Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.

The Wild Card Round kicks off this weekend, and the Ravens will learn who they will get to play next weekend at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens (13-4) have the best record in the league and earned a first-round bye. But, they're not just sitting on the couch.

Wednesday was the first of four straight days of practice in Owings Mills.

Lamar Jackson said he's a little antsy and wants to play. However, he will have to wait.

"I have to stay locked in knowing what's ahead," Jackson said. "We have nothing ahead right now. We're just practicing and trying to get better for whoever our opponent is next week. I'm definitely antsy."

Right now, they are practicing without knowing their playoff opponents.

From the head coach to the players, they said the goal is to focus on fundamentals so they're at their best when their time comes.

"We earned the rest for a reason, but at the same time, we understand that we still want to get fundamentally sound, and still know there are things we can correct and get better at," Patrick Queen said. "The whole focus is us getting better, honestly."

"It's a blessing to have this bye week and allow us to be where our feet are and just get our minds right for the road ahead," Kyle Hamilton said. "But Lamar [Jackson], Roquan [Smith] [and] everybody who's a leader on this team has done a good job. The intensity ramps up a little more, and it's win or go home at this point, and I know we all don't want to go home right now, and we know we have a championship to win."

Hamilton and Odell Beckham Jr. were among the Ravens back at practice Wednesday.

The Ravens will play the lowest AFC team remaining in the playoffs, which could be Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Miami or Houston.