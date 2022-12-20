Baltimore Rapper YGG Tay, six others listed in racketeering indictment

BALTIMORE — A federal grand jury delivered an indictment Monday, accusing six Baltimore men for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering organization known as the Black Guerilla Family (BGF) gang. According to the Baltimore Banner, 30-year-old Baltimore rapper Davante Harrison, also known as YGG Tay is among the six arrested.

The indictment states that the defendants are members and affiliates of the Black Guerilla Family ("BGF"), commonly known as "Jamaa," and participated in the BGF criminal activity from 2014 until the date of the indictment.

The indictment states that members and affiliates of the Baltimore Gangster Family (BGF) sold drugs, committed six homicides, eleven shootings, multiple armed robberies, attempted murders, and other violent acts.

In particular, the indictment says that on June 29, 2014, Harrison paid a member of the BGF to kill an individual who owed him money for drugs. Harrison is accused of giving the BGF member $10,000 and a gun, which the BGF member used to kill the victim in Baltimore on the 1300 block of Ward Street.

The indictment also alleges that in 2018 Harrison hired BGF member David Warren as a hitman. Between February and August 2018 Warren allegedly attempted to murder three of Harrison's rivals in exchange for payments from Harrison.

Harrison also beat up a friend who threatened to tell police about his activities, stomped on her face and knocked her out, the indictment says.

"The U.S. Attorney's Office is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to stop gang violence, like that alleged in this indictment," said United States Attorney Erek L. Barron. "Gangs will not be allowed to hold communities hostage through violence and intimidation."