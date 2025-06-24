West Baltimore residents react to 2 separate nearby quadruple shootings

Residents remain on edge in West Baltimore after two separate quadruple shootings within a mile apart Monday night.

The first shooting, around 7 p.m. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, left two adults and two 14-year-olds injured, police said.

The second quadruple shooting was reported around 9:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue, about a mile from the first shooting.

Police also said a man was found with several gunshot wounds in the Edmondson Village neighborhood and later died from his injuries.

Teen in critical condition

Police said they responded to the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue after a ShotSpotter Alert for shots fired. There, officers found four men, ranging in age from 19 to 66, with gunshot wounds.

Sources confirm to WJZ that one of the victims attended Edmondson Westside High School and played on the basketball team.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the 19-year-old is in critical condition, while the other three men seem to have non-life-threatening injuries.

On Tuesday, most of the investigation centered around the 6-Eleven Deli at the corner of Edmondson and Whitmore avenues.

A neighbor told WJZ he heard three distinct shots, which cut through an otherwise quiet night. He called this area a "free for all" and one of the more dangerous blocks on Edmondson Avenue.

"It's a relatively quiet neighborhood"

Another man said this is a good neighborhood, and he's surprised this happened here.

A neighbor who works at a nearby church said the church has tried to help in the past. He says the church has held food and clothing drives, trying to launch outreach initiatives here.

"Right now, it's a relatively quiet neighborhood, as I said before, a lot," he said. "There are a lot of vacant houses and houses falling apart, but we're getting people moving in. But in the old neighborhood, there were a lot of young men who would hang out on the corners of Edmondson and Whitmore. We talked to them, and they don't want to hear us preaching."

Shooting suspects sought

On Monday night, Worley said it was too soon to tell if the shootings were related. However, a preliminary investigation did not reveal any connections between the two shootings.

"This is the second of two unfortunate, cowardly incidents when folks took to using weapons that they should not have to resolve whatever conflicts they had," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Scott joined Worley in calling for the community's help to identify the suspects in the shootings.

"Treat it as if it was your son, treat it as if it was someone related to you that was the victim of this incident or the incident earlier today," Scott said.

Back and forth in West Baltimore

Commissioner Worley said his department is trying to investigate several acts of violence in West Baltimore, in what he calls an ongoing "back and forth".

He says detectives are searching for any links between the incidents.

"Unfortunately, it's been kind of a back and forth, and we got to connect the dots to try to put these individuals away who are committing these crimes," Worley explained.

Mayor Scott is pleading with the community to come forward and help detectives piece together what happened. He called the shootings "cowardly".

"There's someone out here that knows what happened, there's someone who's probably, allowing the people who did this to sleep in their house tonight," Mayor Scott said Monday. "We will continue to work to hunt these people down and remove them and those weapons from the streets of Baltimore, but we need the community's help in doing so."

2 adults, 2 teens injured in Baltimore shooting

Two adults, a man and a woman, and two 14-year-olds were injured in the first quadruple shooting around 7 p.m. Monday, police said. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

An officer was patrolling an area near the city's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood around 6:55 p.m. when they heard gunshots, officials said.

The officer ran to the scene in the 1900 block of McHenry Street, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

Worley said a gray car pulled up to the area, two shooters got out and opened fire, hitting the four people.

The officers in the area tried to pursue the suspect's car but were not able to catch up, officials said.

Anyone with information about these incidents is encouraged to share a tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or share an anonymous tip online at the Metro Crime Stoppers website.

Crime in Baltimore

The shooting comes as Baltimore continues to see a dip in violent crime rates.

According to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker, there were 3,478 victims of gun violence reported in Baltimore in 2023, a 21% drop compared to the 2,736 victims reported in 2024.

In the past 12 months, nearly 2,501 victims of gun violence were recorded.

There were nearly three homicides involving firearms in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in the past 12 months. Overall, the neighborhood has seen a 12.9% drop in homicides compared to the previous year.

In total, the area recorded 27 gun violence victims in the past 12 months.

Over the past year, Baltimore has recorded an estimated 19% drop in homicide cases, with 82 reported at this time in 2024, compared to 66 cases reported so far in 2025.

"Anytime anyone gets shot, it's disappointing to me," Mayor Brandon Scott said after Monday's quadruple shootings. "We know, unfortunately, people make cowardly, bad decisions and do things like this, and our job is to pull them off the street and hold them accountable so they don't do it again."