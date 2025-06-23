2 adults, 2 teens injured in quadruple Baltimore shooting

Two adults -- a man and a woman -- and two 14-year-olds were injured in a quadruple shooting in Baltimore Monday evening, according to police.

An officer was patrolling an area near the city's Carrollton Ridge neighborhood around 6:55 p.m. when they heard gunshots, officials said.

The officer ran to the scene in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street, where they found four people with gunshot wounds.

A 36-year-old woman refused treatment for a graze wound, while the three other victims -- including an 18-year-old man -- were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

According to police, the shooting happened when a car pulled up to the area and opened fire. Officers said two shooters got out of the gray vehicle.

The officers in the area tried to pursue the suspect's car but were not able to catch up, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to share a tip by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or share an anonymous tip online at the MCS website.

Crime in Baltimore

The shooting comes as Baltimore continues to see a dip in violent crime rates.

According to WJZ's Gun Violence Tracker, there were 3,478 victims of gun violence reported in Baltimore in 2023, a 21% drop compared to the 2,736 victims reported in 2024.

In the past 12 months, nearly 2,501 victims of gun violence were recorded.

There were nearly three homicides involving firearms in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood in the past 12 months. Overall, the neighborhood has seen a 12.9% drop in homicides compared to the previous year.

In total, the area recorded 27 gun violence victims in the past 12 months.

Over the past year, Baltimore has recorded an estimated 19% drop in homicide cases, with 82 reported at this time in 2024, compared to 66 cases reported so far in 2025.