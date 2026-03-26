Baltimore police release body-worn video of shooting during hostage response

The Baltimore City Police Department released body-worn camera footage of a deadly police shooting that started as a burglary call and turned into a hostage standoff on March 10.

Police said a man who was holding two relatives at gunpoint in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue fired shots at officers, striking one in the leg.

A Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) team arrived on the scene, and the suspect was shot and killed by a sniper officer, according to police. A firearm was recovered from the home.

The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Jonathan Ingram, of Baltimore, according to the Attorney General's Office. The involved officer was identified as 15-year veteran Officer Brian Loiero, who is assigned to the SWAT Team.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the police and the police union for comment.

What the video shows

The police video shows officers helping a woman who jumped out of a window to get to safety. Shortly after that, the suspect opened fire from the house, striking an officer in the leg.

The video shows officers rushing him to safety and quickly applying a tourniquet. He was rushed to Shock Trauma and has since been released.

Later, a SWAT officer at the scene shot and killed the suspect while he was holding another woman at gunpoint in the house.

Police said the actual moment of the shooting is not captured on the body-worn camera. The SWAT sniper who fired the deadly shot was not wearing a body-worn camera.

Police said the suspect was related to both women, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witness recounts police shooting

A witness described what he saw as he followed officers and ran into a nearby synagogue.

"I see a cop walking down the street with his guns drawn as you see in the movies," Nechemyah Rich said. "My adrenaline starts pumping. I said, 'I'm going to follow the cops.'"

Rich told WJZ he was recording with his phone when he saw several Baltimore and SWAT officers going toward the home on Park Heights Avenue, and then hiding behind trees.

"I was videoing and I heard a shotgun shot," Rich said. "I dropped my phone. It was so loud and terrifying."

Rich said he watched as police walked a person out of the home.