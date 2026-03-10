Baltimore Police officer and suspect shot during active shooter incident

A Baltimore Police officer and a suspect were shot during an active shooter incident Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The incident occurred in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue, near the Agudath Israel of Baltimore synagogue, around 12:30 p.m.

The officer was taken to Shock Trauma. The condition of the suspect is currently unclear.

The Baltimore Police union said it was aware of the shooting and said, "all involved members are in good spirits."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.