Baltimore police video shows shooting of man who dragged officer with car

Baltimore Police released body-worn video that showed an officer shooting a man after dragging an officer with his car near downtown on January 7.

The video shows the officer firing a shot that injured 29-year-old Marquise Wells, who drove himself to the hospital. He was arrested and charged with assault, reckless endangerment, and other counts.

Police said the officer stopped the car after noticing a suspended license plate tag. After the officer returned to the vehicle with the registration information, he noticed what appeared to be a gun in the driver's waistband, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

The video showed the officer asking the driver what was in his waistband, and the driver denied being armed and that it was "just a clip."

The officer told the driver not to reach, and that he was going to reach into the car and check what it was. The driver took off and the officer fired a shot, the body-worn camera showed.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Police shooting after chase across Baltimore

Police also released footage of a shooting by officers that left a man injured last month in West Baltimore.

Officers attempted to stop a car believed to be involved in drug activity in East Baltimore, before the driver led police on a chase to a dead-end alley in East Baltimore, according to police.

The video showed the driver reverse the vehicle toward officers, who opened fire. Devin Thomas, 37, was shot once and was then charged with assault and other counts. A passenger in the car was also charged.

Officers shoot an aggressive dog during an attack

Baltimore Police shared body-worn camera video that showed when two officers shot and killed an aggressive dog as it attacked its owner in October 2025.

Police said a 33-year-old man was reportedly attacked by the 14-month old dog inside his home. And, the dog attacked again after the owner failed to secure the dog in a separate room.

The video shows the officers seen talking to the man through a door as he yelled, indicating he was being attacked. During the video, the man is also heard calling for help through the door.

The video showed the dog attacking the man as he got out of the home. That's when the officers fired and shot the dog.