Man shot by Baltimore police after dragging officer during traffic stop near downtown

A 29-year-old man was shot after dragging a police officer during a traffic stop on Wednesday evening near downtown Baltimore, Police Commissioner Richard Worley said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 300 block of West Franklin Street.

Police said an officer stopped a vehicle for a suspended license plate tag and took the information back to the patrol car. When the officer returned with the information, Worley said what appeared to have been a gun was in the driver's waistband.

The driver told the officer it was a clip, and the officer then reached for it before the driver took off, dragging the officer with him, according to Worley.

The officer fired at least one shot that struck the driver, who then drove himself to the hospital, where he was released and then taken into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries, Worley said.

"This was an incident that could have been easily prevented had the suspect just cooperated with the officer," Worley said. "Thankfully, no one else was hurt. We are lucky (the officer) wasn't under the car.