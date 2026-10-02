No charges to be filed against Baltimore police officers in deadly shooting of carjacking suspect

No charges will be filed against the Baltimore police officers who shot and killed a carjacking suspect after a high-speed chase back in July, the Maryland attorney general's office announced Friday.

The shooting resulted in the death of 42-year-old Maurice Daniels, from Millersville, Maryland. It came after a high-speed chase that ended in the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue in Baltimore.

Multiple officers shot Daniels after he allegedly stopped the vehicle and locked the doors, remaining inside with what officers believed was a gun. Police later recovered a black BB gun pistol.

The vehicle Daniels was driving had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking in Baltimore County.

A statement issued Friday by Attorney General Anthony G. Brown said an investigation into the shooting found that the officers did not commit a crime under Maryland law.

The investigation began on July 5 and concluded on September 24. The attorney general's full report can be found here.

How the chase began

Around 1:25 a.m. on July 5, the Baltimore Police helicopter, known as Foxtrot, spotted the vehicle that had been wanted in an armed carjacking out of Baltimore County.

Officers on the ground were notified and followed the vehicle through Baltimore for nearly 20 minutes before the vehicle stopped.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at the time that officers blocked the path of the vehicle and approached the driver, who locked the door. As one officer was about to break open a window, another officer shouted "gun," and officers opened fire, according to Worley.

Police said the suspect was found with a BB gun, which appeared to look like a real gun.

"The individual fled at high rates of speed throughout the city. He totally disregarded multiple stop signs and red lights," Worley said. "Unfortunately, instead of complying and giving up, we are having this press conference."

No officers were hurt during the incident.

All of the involved officers were placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation was conducted.