Baltimore police investigate police-involved shooting on the corner of Clifton Ave. & Hilton St.

Baltimore police are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened on the corner of Clifton Ave & Hilton St. early Sunday. The shooting followed a high-speed chase that lasted nearly 20 minutes, involving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in an armed carjacking, according to police.

According to Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley, around 1:25 a.m., the department's Foxtrot air support unit called out a vehicle that was wanted for carjacking.

Worley said that ground units responded and followed the car. Around 1:41 a.m., the vehicle pulled over.

"The driver opened the door to get out, then he quickly got back in the car as officers approached," Worley said. "They were trying to get the driver out. He had locked the door and basically was inside the car and refused to come out."

"One officer was getting ready to break the window. The second officer saw a gun, he started calling out 'gun' and then within a few minutes, shots were fired, and the suspect was hit."

Worley continued, "Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. Multiple officers fired. We did recover a replica BB gun from the suspect."

"As soon as the shooting was done, officers rendered aid and, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries," Worley said.

Police say that the suspect is an adult male, but his identity has not yet been released.

No officers were hurt during the incident, and all officers involved have been placed on routine administrative leave while the investigation continues.