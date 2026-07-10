Baltimore Police release body-worn camera video of deadly shooting on Clifton Ave.

The Baltimore City Police Department released body-worn camera video Friday showing the deadly shooting of a man last weekend.

Six Baltimore City Police officers were involved in the shooting that killed 42-year-old Maurice Daniels, of Millersville, following a high-speed chase.

Police said Daniels was spotted driving a car connected to an armed carjacking around 1:25 a.m. on July 5.

After a 20-minute chase through the city, the pursuit ended when Daniels pulled over on the 3300 block of Clifton Avenue. Police said he then locked the car's door and refused to get out.

One officer said he saw a gun inside the car and called it out. Multiple officers then opened fire on the car, as Daniels sat inside with his hands up.

The body-worn camera video shows officers approach the car with their guns drawn while ordering Daniels to exit the vehicle. One can be heard yelling, "Get out the car" and "Hands" before he calls out "Gun!" Another officer appears to shatter the driver's side window just before the gunfire.

While Daniels can be seen with his hands up, police say a slowed-down version of the video shows him appear to shift his right hand downward.

Daniels was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured.

"This incident is concerning, and we remain dedicated to a full and thorough investigation," Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley said during a news conference Friday.

The weapon recovered from the car turned out to be a BB gun, according to Worley.

The six officers involved are on administrative leave, while the attorney general's office investigates the shooting.

CBS News Baltimore's Mike Hellgren will have more on this developing story later today.