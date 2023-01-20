Baltimore Police seek persons of interest in deadly stabbing near metro stop

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for two people who are possibly connected to the killing of a 31-year-old man near the Upton metro stop, according to authorities.

Surveillance video shows two males walking away from the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, which is where Dashawn Anderson was attacked and left to die on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone who has information about the deadly cutting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.