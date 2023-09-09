Baltimore Police officer injured while taking suspect into custody in Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore Police officer was injured while trying to detain a suspect who was initially believed to be connected to a report of a carjacking and abduction on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the northwestern part of the city were sent to the 3600 block of Fords Lane to investigate the carjacking and abduction report around 9:30 a.m., police said.

Once there, officers were given the description of a suspect and were able to locate an individual matching that description, according to authorities.

Officers attempted to stop that person, which resulted in a foot pursuit, police said.

After a short foot chase, the officers caught up with the suspect and attempted to take that person into custody, which is when the officer was injured, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the officer to a local hospital to receive treatment for "injuries to his arm," police said.

Officers later learned that the incident sprung from a domestic child custody dispute, which escalated into a domestic assault, according to authorities.

A child was not abducted as initially reported, police said.