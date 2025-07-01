Protesters rally at Baltimore Police Headquarters over recent deaths involving officers

A group of demonstrators protested outside of Baltimore City Police Headquarters on Tuesday to raise their voices against recent officer shootings and in-custody deaths.

In the past two weeks, there have been three deaths at the hands of police in Baltimore. Police and neighbors said the responses involved mental health issues.

"We are here to protest the recent string of BPD killings and the recent activity of BPD," said Carrington Scott, with the People's Power Assembly. "We are out here against police violence, the state of oppression against the Black community and all communities."

Deadly incidents involving Baltimore police

On Wednesday, June 25, Baltimore police officers shot and killed 70-year-old Pytorcarcha Brooks, who they say lunged at officers with a knife during a mental health episode at her home on Mosher Street.

Commissioner Richard Worley said officers attempted to take her into custody for her safety, but when she didn't comply with orders, she was tased and then shot.

Worley said there have been more than 20 calls to the home this year, including for behavioral health crises.

On Tuesday, June 24, a man police said was having a mental health crisis in West Baltimore was put into restraints, became unresponsive, and died at the hospital.

Investigators with the Maryland Attorney General's Office said officers restrained a man with handcuffs and leg restraints. The officer tried to restrain him because he said he was going in and out of traffic and was in danger, according to the Maryland Attorney General's Office.

At some point, he lost consciousness and was taken in a police car to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On June 17, Baltimore vendor B.J. Abdullah, who police say pulled a gun and fired at officers in the Upton area, was shot and killed by officers.

Police said Abdullah fired three shots while officers fired 38 rounds.

Abdullah, 36, was a well-known arabber who sold produce on a horse-drawn cart in the city, according to community members.

Baltimore Police released body-worn camera video from three officers who shot and killed Abdullah.

The Maryland Attorney General's Independent Investigations Division is looking into all three cases.

In all instances, protesters argued that police could have handled the situations better.

"It's a war against the Black community but also mental illness," Scott said. "Instead of activating proper resources to take care of the community, they'd rather just kill us."

Scott added, "The best results today are to show the community we are out here, we care, the fight is going on for people to join us because justice isn't something that is given, justice is fought for. It takes a mass movement of people to show that we are out here and able to fight back in any way possible."

Officer is accused of raping teen girl

On Tuesday, WJZ obtained charging documents that detailed a Baltimore police officer's arrest for allegedly raping a 16-year-old, who he said he was dating.

Curlon Edwards has been charged with first- and second-degree rape, assault, reckless endangerment and false imprisonment. He was ordered to be held without bail, according to the Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office.