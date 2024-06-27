Baltimore police fire 2, discipline several others over botched response to Brooklyn Day mass shooting

Three suspects have pled guilty for their involvement in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting and more t

Three suspects have pled guilty for their involvement in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting and more t

Three suspects have pled guilty for their involvement in the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting and more t

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police fired two employees and disciplined ten after an internal investigation into its response to the deadly 2023 Brooklyn Day mass shooting uncovered policy and misconduct violations.

The actions, made after a nearly year-long investigation, were announced Thursday in a police press release. No employees were named, and the circumstances of the violations were not disclosed.

Those charged were eight sworn officers and four civilian employees for "violations due to actions or inactions tied to the mass shooting and/or the investigation into possible misconduct."

The employees were charged with false statement, neglect of duty, body-worn camera violation, and conduct unbecoming.

One officer and one civilian were fired. Three officers lost four days of pay. Two officers lost three days of pay. And two officers and three civilians lost two days of pay.

"This tragedy has left deep scars on all of Baltimore — made worse by the understanding that there were preventable failures and mistakes made by those who are charged with keeping all of our residents safe," Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement Thursday. "These recommendations are fair, and hopefully they will aid in the effort to heal from this tragedy and ensure the department is better equipped moving forward."

Police inaction, lapses in intelligence on Brooklyn Day

A 173-page "after action" report, released in August 2023, found some police supervisors failed to do their jobs, ignored what was going on around them and did not call for reinforcements.

The report found some police supervisors "gave very little consideration on the potential public safety concerns of having a crowd the size of 800 to 900 people without sufficient police presence."

And they, along with two CitiWatch camera operators, ignored signs of the party.

There were also lapses in intelligence.

Police initially said they had no knowledge of Brooklyn Day 2023 despite social media postings and flyers advertising the event recorded by the department's own intelligence.

Last year after the report was released, then-acting BPD Commissioner Richard Worley promised accountability.

A cookout thrown into chaos

Hundreds were celebrating the annual "Brooklyn Day" block party last July when gunfire erupted, killing 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzalez and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi, and injuring 28.

Five suspects were charged in the shooting. Aaron Brown, 18, and, Tristan Brian Jackson, 18, along with three minors, were charged with attempted first and second-degree murder.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and minor in possession of a firearm. They were sentenced to 25 years in prison with 20 years suspended and five years of probation.

Mikhi Jackson, who was 17 at the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to being a minor in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to five years, with four years suspended, and two years of probation.

Nobody has been charged in the murders of Aaliyah Gonzalez and Kylis Fagbemi.