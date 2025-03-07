Mayor Scott, Baltimore Police, DOJ seek to end federal oversight in two areas of consent decree

In a joint motion, Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, Baltimore City Police, and the Department of Justice asked a federal court to release the city's police department from oversight in two sections of its consent decree.

If granted, it would mark the first time since the consent decree began eight years ago that any portions have been terminated. The motion covers sections relating to the transportation of people in custody and officer wellness support.

BPD cites improvements in two areas

The transportation section became a focal point following the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who suffered fatal injuries while being transported in police custody. Officials said the department has overhauled its transportation policies, implemented new training, and upgraded vehicle maintenance.

The second section involves officer wellness programs. Since 2018, the department has operated an Officer Safety and Wellness unit providing mental health resources, peer support, and critical incident response.

"The public has my full commitment that these changes reflect a true cultural shift within BPD," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley, citing the department's ability to "self-assess and self-correct."

City Solicitor Ebony Thompson noted that while court intervention may no longer be needed for these sections, "the City will continue to ensure that BPD not only adheres to the Constitution but leads the country" in these areas.

The court is expected to rule on the motion at a public hearing scheduled for April 17.

During the hearing, BPD officials will present self-assessment plans for the three categories to show how the department will maintain compliance without court supervision.

BPD consent decree progress

In December 2024, BPD said it had reached full compliance with the requirements of three additional sections of the consent decree related to protected free speech activities, community oversight, and coordination with the Baltimore City schools police.

The consent decree was put in place following a 2016 DOJ report that outlined widespread abuse, excessive force, unlawful stops, and discriminatory policing by BPD. It outlined 18 areas for needed improvement.