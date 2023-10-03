Baltimore Police asking public for help in finding missing 14-year-old, 1-year-old
BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are asking the public for help in locating missing 14-year-old Tylia Webb and 1-year-old Nakia Green.
Both youths were last seen on October 1 at 700 West LaFayette Avenue.
The 1-year-old was last seen wearing black shorts, a white onesie, and black and white Adidas sneakers.
The 14-year-old has orange and black braids and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black shirt with white lettering, red and black Jordans, and a black and grey jean jacket.
If you know the whereabouts of both youths, please contact Western District 410-396-2477 or dial 911.
