Baltimore Police asking public for help in finding missing 14-year-old, 1-year-old

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are asking the public for help in locating missing 14-year-old Tylia Webb and 1-year-old Nakia Green.

Both youths were last seen on October 1 at 700 West LaFayette Avenue.

Please help Baltimore Police locate 14-year-old Tylia Webb and 1-year-old Nakia Green.



Both youths were last seen on October 1, 2023, at 700 West LaFayette Avenue.https://t.co/Bsd1Al6Ppz pic.twitter.com/kffM56cT2O — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 3, 2023

The 1-year-old was last seen wearing black shorts, a white onesie, and black and white Adidas sneakers.

The 14-year-old has orange and black braids and was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a black shirt with white lettering, red and black Jordans, and a black and grey jean jacket.

If you know the whereabouts of both youths, please contact Western District 410-396-2477 or dial 911.