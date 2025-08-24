12-year-old and 13-year-old arrested after fire set to Baltimore school playground

12-year-old and 13-year-old accused of setting fire to Baltimore playground

A 12-year-old and a 13-year-old are accused of setting fire to a school playground on Saturday in Baltimore's Brooklyn neighborhood, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner.

According to a social media post by the Baltimore City Fire Department's Engine 57, the playground at Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School in the 300 block of Pontiac Avenue was set on fire.

The two children were arrested for "deliberately setting fire to the playground," Baltimore City Schools spokesperson Sherry Christian told the Banner.

Christian said the school will be open on Monday for the first day of the school year.

