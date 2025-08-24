Maryland doctor explains how to talk to your children about mental health issues

Doctors remind students and parents to prioritize mental health as new year starts

Doctors remind students and parents to prioritize mental health as new year starts

Doctors remind students and parents to prioritize mental health as new year starts

With many Maryland children heading back to school on Monday, families need to remember to keep their kids' mental health in check.

Suicide continues to be a leading cause of death in youth. It was the second leading cause of death of youth ages ten to 14, according to CDC data.

How to talk to children about mental health

Dr. Carmen López-Arvizu, director of outpatient psychiatry services at the Kennedy Krieger Institute, shared ways to talk to your children about mental health and how to keep the conversation going.

"We know that we have seen an increase in suicide ideation reporting by our youth in the last 15 to 20 years," Dr. López-Arvizu said. "That's because we've started asking more."

López-Arvizu said the key is to keep conversations consistent about mental health and suicide. At first, she recommends asking how they're feeling and about their mood.

"We cannot avoid talking about suicidal ideation just because we're afraid of it. Discussing suicide does not increase the risk of it," she said. "You can use things as future planning, you can use the context of the conversations if you're afraid of going there."

Looking for extra help?

For families who feel they need extra help, López-Arvizu said to start looking for help with other family members and close family contacts.

Some of those could include your child's pediatrician, your child's teacher, and family friends.

"It's important to use your village that surrounds you to offer that initial support and advice. After that, you can also look for other resources," Dr. López-Arvizu said.

Kennedy Krieger has a detailed list of its resources online, as well as a resource finder.

You can always call 211 or 988 for mental health support and resources as well.