Baltimore Orioles pitching depth tested with John Means, Tyler Wells out for the season

BALTIMORE - The Baltimore Orioles have lost two pitchers for the rest of the season.

John Means and Tyler Wells will need elbow surgery, Orioles General Manager Mike Elias said before Friday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Means missed all of the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He will miss another season with an ulnar collateral ligament.

He pitched four games this season, 20.2 innings, and posted a 2-0 record with a 2.61 earned run average.

Means has a career 23-26 record with the Orioles and a 3.68 ERA.

Wells, the 6-foot-8 relief and starting pitcher, also injured his UCL.

He had three starts this season with a 5.87 ERA.

In 2023, Wells pitched in 25 games, posting a 7-6 record with a 3.64 ERA and one save.

The Orioles are also without starting pitcher Dean Kremer who is on the 15-day injured list with a right tricep strain.

Albert Suarez is scheduled to start Friday against Tampa, followed by Kyle Bradish and Cole Irvin.