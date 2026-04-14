Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz suffered 7 facial fractures, broken jaw from line drive

Baltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said he has seven facial fractures and a broken jaw after he was struck by a line drive in the fifth inning of Monday's game.

The first-year skipper said he doesn't need surgery or his jaw wired shut, but he has to eat soft foods for six weeks.

"I feel good, considering everything," Albernaz said. "The medical team did a great job. They took care of me. The ball hit me pretty flush in the cheek."

Craig Albernaz says once he got hit he wanted to hide his face from his family on TV and when he heard the crowd after Jeremiah Jackson's grand slam he said "F this" and went back to the dugout#Orioles #Birdland @wjz pic.twitter.com/I2MBksWnPY — WJZ Sports (@WJZ13sports) April 14, 2026

Albernaz was in the dugout when he took a foul ball off his face off the bat of Jeremiah Jackson.

He was taken to be treated in the tunnel before returning to the dugout to hug Jackson, who belted a grand slam, helping the Orioles rally for a 9-7 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"(Pitcher Chris) Bassitt came in and said something about a home run," Albernaz said. "I heard the crowd, and that's when I went out to the dugout, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Albernaz was introduced as the Orioles manager in October 2025, after the team missed the playoffs and finished in last place in the American League East.

Albernaz talks about being hit by a foul ball

Albernaz described the moments after he was struck by the line drive.

He said he initially didn't want his family to see the incident on TV, so he covered his face and went into the tunnel.

Albernaz said he told the medical staff that he was "fine, but I think my cheek is shattered."

"The only part that was a little bit scary was when I took my hand off my face, I saw the blood on my hand, and I had no idea where the blood was coming from," Albernaz added.

While Albernaz was waiting to get a CT scan, he said he went into his office and had a video call with his family.

"I was trying to get back out there after the concussion protocol was fine," Albernaz said. "They wanted to get a CT scan, and I was trying to get it after the game, but obviously, the medical team has better judgment than I do."