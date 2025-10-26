Baltimore Orioles reportedly finalizing deal to hire Craig Albernaz as manager

The Baltimore Orioles are reportedly close to hiring Craig Albernaz as the franchise's next manager, according to our media partner The Baltimore Banner..

Albernaz, 42, served last season as the associate manager with the Cleveland Guardians. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, Albernaz was a finalist for Cleveland's managerial job in 2023.

He has also been with the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants organizations.

Passan wrote that Albernaz is "one of the game's most well-respected young coaches."

Who is Craig Albernaz?

Albernaz spent the past two seasons on the Cleveland Guardians' coaching staff, as the associate manager and as the bench coach. The Guardians won the American League Central in each of the past two seasons.

He started his coaching career in 2015 with the Tampa Rays organization. He was hired as the San Francisco Giants' bullpen coach in 2019 before joining Cleveland's coaching staff in 2023.

He played catcher in the Rays' organization from 2006 through 2013.

Brandon Hyde fired

The Baltimore Orioles fired manager Brandon Hyde last May after a 15-28 start, after entering the season with high expectations.

Hyde guided the team through an extensive rebuild and won manager of the year honors in 2023. The Orioles reached the postseason in 2023 and 2024, but were swept in both of those playoff series.

"As the head of baseball operations, the poor start to our season is ultimately my responsibility," Orioles executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias said in a statement. "Part of that responsibility is pursuing difficult changes in order to set a different course for the future. I want to thank Brandon for his hard work, dedication and passion all these years, and for returning the team to the playoffs and winning an AL East championship."

Third base coach Tony Mansolino served as interim manager for the rest of the 2025 season.

2026 outlook

With big expectations entering the 2025 season, the Orioles finished in last place in the American League East.

The Orioles will enter the 2026 season with talented young players, including Samuel Basallo, Dylan Beavers, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday, Coby Mayo, Adley Rutchman, and Colton Cowser.

The starting pitching staff could see Trevor Rogers, Kyle Bradish, and Dean Kremer.

The Orioles open the 2026 season on Thursday, March 26 against the Minnesota Twins at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.