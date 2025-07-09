Baltimore Orioles game vs. NY Mets postponed, will be made up in Thursday's doubleheader
The Baltimore Orioles game on Wednesday against the New York Mets has been postponed because of strong storms moving through Maryland.
The game will be made up as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Thursday, July 10. The first game will be played at 12:05 p.m., with the second game starting at 5:05 p.m.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for much of Maryland until 10 p.m.
The Orioles lost he series opener to the Mets, 7-6, in 10 innings.